Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of nLIGHT worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 751,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

LASR opened at $26.84 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

