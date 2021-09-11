Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,338 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,747. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.