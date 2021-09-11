Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,134,338 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Primo Water worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $44,860,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

