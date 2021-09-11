SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,449.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $10,449.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,259.18 or 1.00065827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.00875632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00434783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00314201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00080009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005427 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

