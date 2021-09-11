SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

