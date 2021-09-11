salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.81. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.