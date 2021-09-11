Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

SFRGY stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

