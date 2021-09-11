Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

