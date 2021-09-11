Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.16.

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.29. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

