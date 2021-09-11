Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

ETR:HFG opened at €91.68 ($107.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.85. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

