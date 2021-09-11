Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
VOD opened at GBX 116.76 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.20.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
