Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 116.76 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.20.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.