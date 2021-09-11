Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,573 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.