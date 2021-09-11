Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 161,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

