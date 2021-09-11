Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 520,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,499. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

