Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

SCR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the second quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.