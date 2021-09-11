Scotiabank Raises i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target to C$4.25

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.