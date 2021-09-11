SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $343.80

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $343.80, but opened at $327.40. SEA shares last traded at $320.24, with a volume of 88,728 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

