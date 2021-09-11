Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 31,252 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,150. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

