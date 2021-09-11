Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $67,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.00. 475,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $831.36 and its 200-day moving average is $756.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.