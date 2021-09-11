Securian Asset Management Inc Has $16.17 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. The stock has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

