Securian Asset Management Inc Has $22.08 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 1,580,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,388. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

