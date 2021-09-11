Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,378 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Ventas stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. 1,403,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.