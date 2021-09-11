Security National Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

