Security National Trust Co. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

