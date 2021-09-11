Security National Trust Co. Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

