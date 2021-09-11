Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,426 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

