Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. S&T Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

