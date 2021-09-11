Sei Investments Co. Has $6.90 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Focus Financial Partners worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.86 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

