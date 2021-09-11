Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

