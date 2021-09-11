Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

