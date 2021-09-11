Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG opened at $134.99 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

