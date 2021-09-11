Sei Investments Co. Purchases 115,050 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Ternium worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

