Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $689.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

