Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $250,671.68 and approximately $28,408.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

