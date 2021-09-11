Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sharecare alerts:

This table compares Sharecare and Covalon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.90 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sharecare and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.09%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -3.39% -11.24% -2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharecare beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.