SharedStake (SGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,899.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. SharedStake has a market cap of $102,518.22 and $67,899.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 899.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SharedStake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.