Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.