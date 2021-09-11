ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $220.12 and last traded at $220.98. Approximately 9,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 394,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.41.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,632. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

