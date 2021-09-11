Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.04 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.97 ($0.30). 96,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 262,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.94 ($0.30).

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.94.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

