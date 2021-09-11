SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 6.2% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.17. 8,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $488.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.63.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
