SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 6.2% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.17. 8,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $488.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

