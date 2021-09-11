SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SBOW opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

