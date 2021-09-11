Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

