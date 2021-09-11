Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.33 ($142.75).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €114.65 and a 200 day moving average of €114.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 48.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

