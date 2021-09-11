SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,913,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,233 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.