Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

