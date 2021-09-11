Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

