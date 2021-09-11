Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

NNA stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.