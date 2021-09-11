Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

