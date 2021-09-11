Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $215,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

WFC stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

