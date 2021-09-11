Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.